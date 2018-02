Missing haredi boy, a resident of Florida's North Miami Beach, is found lifeless.

An 11-year-old haredi boy who had been missing was found lifeless in Florida, Haredim 10 reported.

According to Collive, Aaron Benayoun, a resident of North Miami Beach, "suddenly passed away."

Miami-Dade records show that the death was recorded on Wednesday, February 21, at 5:52p.m.

The child is survived by his parents, Yehuda and Chava Benayoun, and siblings.