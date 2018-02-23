Dr. Joe Frager spoke at the Arutz Sheva conference on US-Israel relations with Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth, organized by Frager in cooperation with Young Israel.

“The truth will win out, and we will have a temple on the Temple Mount and we will have sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and we will have annexation of Judea and Samaria and we will finally have the Arabs realizing that they’ve lost,” he said.

“The whole Oslo process was a sham. We knew it from the beginning but no one wanted to pay any mind to us. And the truth is that if you don’t pay mind to these types of shams, you end up with a September 11 in America. No one paid attention to our warnings,” continued Frager, who pointed out terrorist attacks that Israel suffered in the mid 1990s, following the signing of the Oslo Accords.

“The truth is that whatever happened here in Israel is now happening in the rest of the world and in America particularly. And America is finally waking up to the realization that Israel went through this process and learned how to deal with it,” he added.

“America is going to deal with, but all of this comes at the understanding that the Arabs have lost the war and the battle and they have to finally resign themselves to being defeated. Once they resign themselves to having been defeated, they will finally wake up one day and have a future. Otherwise, they will have zero future.”