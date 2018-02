Don't worry, it's the right time to be happy How to touch the soul by touching on one of the deepest secrets in the human condition. Contact Editor The Land Of Israel Network,

Thinkstock Happy family (illustrative) Rabbi Shlomo Katz, joined by Rabbis Ari Abramowitz & Jeremy Gimpel, expands the mind and touches the soul by touching on one of the deepest secrets in the human condition – experiencing true joy in the midst of fear and darkness.













top