Are You a Millennial Who Needs Financial Help?

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Erin Lowry, author of Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together, discuss her observations of the Millennial generation and their finances.

She shares her unique perspective as an American expatriate and reflects on how that changed her financial views. Tune in to learn why millennials often face financial challenges, and what they can do to overcome them.