'I am sure we will choose the most fitting judges'

The Judicial Selection Committee convened Thursday morning in the office of the justice minister in Jerusalem for a meeting during which two new judges are expected to be elected to the Supreme Court, and 26 judges to other courts.



At the start of the meeting, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said, "Exactly a year ago today, we chose four justices to the Supreme Court, and today we are adding two more. They constitute 40 percent of the Supreme Court. All 24 candidates are exceptional, and I am sure that we will choose the two most fitting."

Shaked also referred to the Hebrew date of today’s meeting. "Today, the 7th of Adar, is also the day of the passing of Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses), who was the first Israeli judge and the person who developed the method of courts of judgement. On the advice of Yitro (Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law), he appointed ministers to provide better response for the nation of Israel, even as he directed the efforts. Even when Moshe established the various courts, the “big things” were brought to the supreme court - Moshe Rabbeinu. There is nothing that brings more happiness than the fact that we are today dealing with the appointment of judges to the various courts in the sovereign State of Israel.”

"The current committee has been privileged to lead large-scale processes of appointing more than 230 judges to the various courts," Shaked noted. "Apart from the two judges who will be elected to the Supreme Court, 26 judges will also be elected to the District, Magistrate, and Labor Courts. Together, they will maximize the service that the courts provide the citizen.”