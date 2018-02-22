'The US administration is with us completely'

From hill of new town, Binyamin Council head calls to explain to US the importance of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. 'They understand.'

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Avi Roeh, was moved yesterday, Wednesday, when the first houses of Amichai arrived.

Yesterday, new caravillas were assembled in the new town of “Amichai” built for the residents of Amona in Binyamin, evicted from their homes close to a year ago. Most Amona families have been living in one-room facilities in a school dormitory in the town of Ofra since the demolition.

The residents are expected to enter the houses in about three weeks, and construction of the permanent homes will begin.

Amichai was established on a hill in the eastern part of the Shilo bloc between the communities of Shvut Rachel and Adi Ad.



"It's a holiday,” Roeh said. “We are experiencing something you don’t see every day, putting buildings in the light of day on a new hill that is the location of the new community of Amichai," he said. The structures will serve the families, which should be moving here by Passover,” he told Arutz Sheva.

According to Roeh, there is also some sadness involved in the struggle that led to the evacuation of Amona. "Every struggle causes us discomfort and pain, that the country's leaders do not do the things that need to be done, according to how we understand they have to be."

Roeh argues that the current political situation can enable Israel to take significant steps toward sovereignty. "This is a beneficial period and we, as the State of Israel, must take advantage of this, including by declaring sovereignty over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

“I think that the American administration is completely with us, and the moment that we explain the importance, [the US] understands it, because it is disconnected from the pressures of the Arab countries.”