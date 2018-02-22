Poll: The investigations are strengthening Likud

Channel 10 poll taken after latest developments in Case 4000 finds that if elections were held today, Likud would win 27 seats.

If elections were to be held today, the Likud would be largest party in the Knesset with 27 seats, according to a poll published Wednesday by Channel 10 News.

The poll was taken following the publication of the latest developments in the so-called “Case 4000”.

The poll also showed that Yesh Atid would win 23 seats, the Zionist Union would win 15, the Joint List 12, Jewish Home 10, Kulanu 8, Meretz 7, Yisrael Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism 6 and Shas would win 5 seats.

Separately, a poll published on Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) dealt with the question of the prime minister's continued tenure in light of the investigations against him.

50% of the respondents said that Netanyahu should resign or declare incapacitation, compared to 33% who think Netanyahu should remain in office.

In addition, 42% of the respondents think that, in the wake of the recent developments, the Knesset should be dissolved and new elections should be held. 36% of the public said they oppose early elections.

The Israel Hayom newspaper published in its Wednesday edition the results of a poll carried out for the Likud which found that if elections were held today, Likud would receive 34 Knesset seats, representing the Likud's highest number since elections were held in 2015.

The poll showed that Yesh Atid would win 20 Knesset seats instead of its current 11, and the Jewish Home would jump from its current 8 seats to 14 seats.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Union would receive 12 seats, representing half its current number.

Deputy Environmental Protection Minister Yaron Mazuz (Likud) spoke about that poll later on Wednesday, predicting that the trend favoring the Likud will continue through till the end of the present government’s term, scheduled for November 2019.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Mazuz expressed his support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Should he retire? God forbid,” said Mazuz. “Look at the last poll – the Likud gets 34 seats!”

“Why should he retire? Because every few days someone gets up and [makes an accusation] based on something he heard two years ago? In my opinion, Netanyahu will continue as Prime Minister for years to come.”

“Every day there’s a new accusation. They’re not just going after the prime minister, but his family as well. It’s become really disgusting. The public understands this, and on election day, the Likud will top 40 seats,” Mazuz said.