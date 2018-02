Jewish awareness - How does it connect to Aliyah? The Aliyah process is both the physical transition, and the spiritual awareness that leads up to living the life of a Jew in Israel. Contact Editor Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Gideon Markowicz/Flash 90 New olim arrive in Israel Dr. Sam Minskoff discusses the issues centering around being hidden, lost and found Jews that are in danger of over-acculturation/assimilation in the host country and those inducements that encourage emigration to the Jewish State as it relates to the latest developments in Poland concerning the Jews and the Holocaust.



