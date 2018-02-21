Nigerian terrorist group kidnaps more than 100 girls

More than 100 girls missing in northeast Nigeria two days after attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group on their school.

More than 100 girls were missing in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday, two days after an attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group on their school, AFP reports.

The Islamist terrorists stormed the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe state, on Monday evening. Locals initially said the girls and their teachers fled.

But fears have been growing about the whereabouts of the students, and one schoolgirl who escaped said it was likely they were taken by Boko Haram fighters.

"We have every reason to suspect that they were taken away by the attackers," said Aisha Yusuf Abdullahi, 16, who returned to her home in Yobe's commercial hub, Potiskum.

Anxious parents and guardians converged on the school on Wednesday to demand answers, with conflicting figures as to how many girls were missing.

The Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam said "over 50" remained unaccounted for while the police commissioner of the state said 111 were still missing, according to AFP.

"Eight hundred and fifteen students returned to the school and were visibly seen, out of 926 in the school," said state police commissioner Abdulmaliki Sumonu.

"The rest are missing. No case of abduction has so far been established," he told reporters in the Yobe state capital, Damaturu.

The length of time since the attack and Boko Haram's use of kidnapping as a weapon during its nearly nine-year insurgency has increased fears of another mass abduction.

In 2014, the jihadists abducted 276 girls from their school in Chibok, in neighboring Borno state.

57 escaped in the immediate aftermath and since May last year, 107 have either escaped or been released as part of a government-brokered deal.

In recent years Nigeria has been hit by a wave of terrorist attacks, most of which have been carried out by Boko Haram. Targets have included sports venues and schools teaching a secular curriculum.

Many women and children - including teenage girls - have been taken hostage by the group, which has carried out raids on schools and colleges, seeing them as a symbol of Western culture.

In 2014, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) group.