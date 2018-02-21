PM addresses Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations Mission to Israel. 'Our relationship with US different from anything else.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, this evening, Wednesday, at the Inbal Hotel in Jerusalem, addressed the Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations Mission to Israel.

"I’ll start with three thank-yous. The first one is to President Trump. This is the first convening of the Conference of Presidents after his historic decision on Jerusalem, which touched all of our hearts.

"The second thank you is to you for your continual support for the State of Israel over many years. I’ve known it personally. I’ve known you personally. And I know how that animates you and motivates you and forms the essence of your beings.

"The third thank you is to the Israel intelligence forces. We revealed today that Israel’s intelligence services prevented the shooting down of an Australian airliner, and I can tell you that this is one of many, many such actions that we did preventing terrorism around the world. They deserve all your support, not only for protecting the people of Israel, but protecting people everywhere around the world."

The Prime Minister added, "Our relationship with the United States is the indispensable alliance and it is different from anything else. It is an absolute foundation of our security. We enjoy the support of the American people and it’s actually been growing, growing, growing steadily."

"I think part of the reason is sitting in this room. Because I think you form the indispensable link to the indispensable alliance. The other is in the people who I just met in the other room. They are Christian friends of Israel, and the others are the broad American public that understands that Israel stands for what America stands. That Israel in many ways is what the enemies of both our countries believe. We’re part and parcel of that same civilization. And I think this alliance is one of the things that makes a better world and a safer world.

"I want to thank you for nurturing it. I want to thank you for standing up for Israel, standing by Israel, standing up for the truth time and again.

"We’ll meet again next year right here in Jerusalem, the united capital, forever united, of the State of Israel. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it deeply."