The immigration issue: Israeli policy must reflect Jewish values

Jay Shapiro claims that Israel must immediately resolve the illegal immigration problem.

Jay Shapiro,

Illegal African immigrants in Tel Aviv
Israel has been flooded with African immigrants who entered illegally for a variety of reasons.

Jay Thinks that those seeking refuge must be helped but those coming for other reasons deserve neither compassion nor support.



