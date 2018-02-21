After arduous 'War Week' including hours of live-fire exercises in built-up and open areas, paratroopers to receive prestigious Red Beret.

After months of training, Paratroopers Brigade fighters completed War Week, consummating the fighter's training process.

War Week tests soldiers' ability to cope with various extreme situations, which include many hours of live-fire combat in built-up and open areas, and bush warfare.

Flash 90 Paratroop supply drop

צילום: IDF Sopkesman Paratroopers in War Week

War Week comes at the end of paratrooper training, after many weeks during which fighters were challenged with complex and difficult physical and mental exercises.

The goal is to ensure that the various tasks with which brigade fighters will deal in the next campaign will be performed in the best possible manner. This requires parachutist training to be innovative, varied, and relevant to the challenges of the new war.

צילום: IDF Spokesman Paratroop Recon Brigade training

To achieve the effect of reality combat training, War Week concluded with a jump into an active Judea Brigade-area infantry operation in which brigade fighters raided a number of terrorist targets to locate weapons and prevent future terror attacks.

The August 2017 rotation Brigade Commander Maj. Raviv Shemer said "the Paratroopers Brigade is designed to fight in the extreme aspects of the next campaign. This week includes trekking long distances, many hours of live-fire combat, lesson assimilation, and various styles of fighting.

Flash 90 Navigation training

"The soldiers stood impressively and with exceptional endurance, and I am sure they are ready for the next battle," the officer stressed.

Major Guy Basson, commander of the Judea Division, said that "hosting and mentoring fighters in advanced training stages in operational sector activities is a solemn duty and an awesome privilege, with the understanding that they will soon be the operational force to protect area settlements in various employment tasks.

צילום: Flash 90 Paratroopers exercise

"Additionally, training the fighters in the midst of operational activity enables them to train as they will be required to fight in respect to various reference points. This type of live operational initiation guarantees us, the commanders in the field, that we will receive professional and skilled manpower when they finish their training to begin to carry out their operational work in the various sectors," said Major Basson.

Flash 90 Urban warfare training

At the end of War Week, soldiers who enlisted last August will receive the prestigious Red Beret after a long and arduous trek that will reach Ammunition Hill, where past soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade fought during the Six-Day War.

Flash 90 Golan Heights Paratroop exercise