Thirty-six caravillas assembled today in new community for Amona evacuees. Residents expected to enter homes in about three weeks.

New caravillas were assembled today in the new settlement Amichai built for the residents of Amona in Binyamin, evicted from their homes about one year ago.

The residents are expected to enter the houses in about three weeks, as construction of the permanent homes will begin.





Amichai was established on a hill in the eastern part of the Shilo bloc between Shvut Rachel and Adi Ad.

The Binyamin Regional Council said in a statement: "We are privileged in this auspicious time to see the first houses being built on the ground in the new settlement of Amichai. After endless labor of more than a year, a 48-hour operation has begun for constructing 36 structures in Amichai.

"For the first time since the establishment of the settlement enterprise, a settlement has been officially established at the initiative of the State and by the Council. After a long struggle by the residents of Amona and the tremendous efforts of the head of the Benjamin Regional Council and its employees, we are privileged to see the establishment of a new settlement in Judea and Samaria."

Flash 90 Amichai arises

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) sent a greeting to the Amona evacuees this morning and encouraged Amona evacuees HQ head Avihai Boaron, noting that he is "happy the tractors are returning to Amichai. We must continue to act to provide a solution for the residents of Amona.

"We will continue to build for the evacuees of Amona and I welcome the progress, but it is too late," stressed the Agriculture Minister and promised, "We will act with all our might. There will be no replay of Amona in terms of the duration of the temporary arrangement and the way in which the residents of Amona lived."