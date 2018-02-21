University of Kansas opens kosher kitchen in student dining hall

University of Kansas teams up with Chabad to offer kosher dinners once a week.

The University of Kansas has opened a kosher kitchen on campus.

The kitchen opened earlier this month in a university dining hall, the Lawrence Journal-World reported, in a partnership between the KU Dining Services and the campus Chabad. Kosher dinners will be served each Tuesday for now. Students can use their meal plan or pay as they go.

“The Jewish community at KU is vibrant and is growing, and there was always a need for some Kosher food,” Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel of Chabad said in a statement.

“We’re so thankful to the incredible people at KU Dining who are partnering with us to provide this incredible service for so many Jayhawks who now have an opportunity to come and get a delicious dinner.”

Tiechtel will serve as the mashgiach, or kosher supervisor.

The university has some 1,500 Jewish students, comprising 8 percent of the student body, according to the campus group Hillel.