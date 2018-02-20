An existential threat? Reflections on the great Iranian dream

This week's Torah portion of Tetzaveh continues to focus on G-d's vision for the Holy Temple...a redemptive plan for mankind's spiritual fulfilment. A

ccording to Israel's prophets, the Holy Temple is the antidote for violence and hatred. Fast forward to the existential threats that Israel faces and senseless gun violence in America leading to terrible tragedy.

This week's edition of Temple Talk considers these issues and illuminates them with insights from this week's Torah portion, this month of Adar and the upcoming Purim festival.