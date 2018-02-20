'Expel Jews to the lake of fire' mailed to Ontario Jewish center

JTA - A Jewish community center in Windsor, Ontario, received anti-Semitic hate mail that was similar to that sent to several Canadian synagogues two months ago.

The flier, which calls to “Expel the Jews to the lake of fire!!!” and declares this is “Expulsion History Month,” was delivered to the center by regular mail on Friday.

“How many times have you been expelled?” it asks. “When it gets to dozens there have to be reasons, good reasons.”

Synagogues in Edmonton, Hamilton, Toronto and Montreal received similar anti-Semitic hate mail in December during the holiday of Hanukkah, according to the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies.

The flier sent to the JCC includes a cartoon of children throwing stones and garbage at a stereotypical haredi Orthodox-looking man and also says “Judaism = Hate Speech” and “Jews = Synagogue of Satan.”

Police have launched an investigation.

“This hate mail is clearly intended to spark fear in the Jewish community by promoting hate and violence,” Avi Benlolo, president of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, said in a statement.