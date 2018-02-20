'IDF will bring Hamas terrorists to justice for bomb attack'

DM visits three injured in explosion on Gaza border on Saturday. 'We will give you all the help and support you need.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited three IDF soldiers injured in the explosion on the Gaza border on Saturday. An IED was connected to a flagpole displaying the Palestinian flag that had been attached to the security fence during a large demonstration on the Gazan border on Friday. A second large device was buried in the ground during the same protest which was organized by the Popular Resistance Committees in Gaza.

Liberman visited the injured soldiers, accompanied by Soroka Medical Center Director Dr. Shlomi Kodesh. General Intensive Care Unit Director Prof. Moti Klein and Ophthalmology Department Director Prof. Tova Lifshitz presented the situation to the Minister.

The Defense Minister expressed his appreciation to the injured IDF soldiers, who had been engaged in defending the Gaza border at the time of the explosion.

"I came to you straight from a visit to the Gaza perimeter, where I received security briefings on the incident and its ramifications. The IDF will bring those who placed the bomb and those who sent them to justice. We are proud of you and will give you all the assistance and support," said Defense Minister Liberman.

Dr. Kodesh noted, "The Soroka Medical Center is trained and skilled in treating the wounded from Gaza. The hospital staff will continue to provide necessary medical care in order to bring about their recovery. Unfortunately, there was serious injury to some of the soldiers."