Miracle in Jerusalem





Loading....





The parking garage of a building on Dan Street in Jerusalem collapsed today, Tuesday, as a result of a gas explosion.

There are suspicions that persons are trapped under the rubble.

10 Firefighter and rescue teams are at the scene and are searching the area for trapped persons.

A man and woman in their 60s whose apartment is in the building were treated by MDA medics and evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, fully conscious and without signs of external injury.



Senior MDA paramedic Rivka Or and MDA paramedic Betzalel Ben-Hemo said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw large-scale destruction in one of the apartments and part of the ceiling of the underground parking lot that collapsed. A man and woman in their 60s who were present during the explosion were extricated from the scene.

"They were fully conscious without external injuries, we conducted an initial check in the area and evacuated them for further examination and treatment at the hospital in order to rule out the possibility of injuries from the blast. Searches are being carried out at the scene in order to confirm that there are no trapped persons in the parking lot. "

Police dispatched to the scene have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.