Israeli kidnapped for ransom in Nigeria released

A 62-year-old Israeli citizen who was kidnapped last Friday on the outskirts of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, was released this morning, it has been cleared for publication.



The citizen works for an Israeli company in Nigeria and was kidnapped by armed men for ransom.

During the gunfight that accompanied the kidnapping, the personal driver of the Israeli was killed, and the Israeli himself taken to an unknown hiding place.



After lengthy negotiations between the kidnappers and the CEO of the company which employs the Israeli citizen, aided by security officials, the Israeli was released this morning in good condition.