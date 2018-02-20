Yesha envoy: Time to change 'peace' narrative in Washington

Oded Revivi told Congressmen Scott Tipton and Congressman David B. McKinley that Israel’s supporters in Washington need to change the narrative for peace by advocating full implementation of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria.

The congressmen are currently on a fact-finding mission to Israel sponsored by Proclaiming Justice to the Nations and facilitated on the ground by Jaffe Strategies. Revivi was speaking in his capacity as Chief Foreign Envoy of the YESHA (Judea and Samaria acronym, ed.) Council and the message was received warmly by the congressman who thanked him profusely and committed to push the issue on Capital Hill.



“The Ottomans aren’t coming back, the British aren’t coming back, so why do we still have their laws governing the lives of Israelis and Palestinians in Judea and Samaria?” Revivi asked. “For the sake of peace, it’s time that Israel claim full responsibility for her territory and implement Israeli law across Judea and Samaria.” He added.



Congressman David B. McKinley told Revivi: “Of all the times I’ve been to Israel this was the by far the best meeting I’ve had, because you are candid and came down to practical ideas. Too many times people speak from 30,000 feet, I want to hear practical ways in which we can help.”



Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president and founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations who sponsored the fact-finding mission, was pleased to hear about the successful meeting stating: “This is the essence of why we bring American lawmakers to Israel to learn about the real people and real initiatives on the ground. Having seen the facts on the ground with their own eyes, the congressman will now be empowered to fulfill their Biblical responsibility to Israel and the Jewish people”.

Ruth Lieberman, founder of Jaffe Strategies who facilitated the trip and was present at the meeting added: “As an Israeli and American patriot it gives me strength to witness such meetings of minds that strengthen the unbreakable bond between Israel and America.”



Sarah Paley, Director of The Yes Israel Project of Jaffe Strategies stated, "These missions are an important part of our educational work. We welcome these Members of congress who work closely with us to strengthen the bonds between the US and Israel."