'I will attend terrorist's trial to show I have beaten him'

Asher Elmaliach, the security guard at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station who was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in December, recovered miraculously, stands on his feet and intends to participate in the trial of the terrorist who stabbed him in the heart.



In an interview with Channel 12, Elmaliach said, "The thought that I was going to die went through my head. When I woke up, everything was vague. In retrospect the stabber looked suspicious, his behavior, his manner of walking, everything was suspicious.”



"Only when I awoke a month later did I realize that I had been wounded in the attack and had thus saved many people," he said.

Elmaliach asked to thank the medical staff at the Reut rehabilitation hospital, where he is being treated. The terrorist who stabbed Elmaleh was caught and will stand trial.



"I will go to the terrorist's trial to show that I have beaten him. He will be in jail and I will walk free and happy. A long rehabilitation process awaits me, I will not return to security soon, but the fact that I stand on my feet is a miracle."