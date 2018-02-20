Iranian official: If Israel attacks, 'we will level Tel Aviv'

A senior Iranian official threatened to “level Tel Aviv” if Israel were to take military action against Iran.

Mohsen Rezayee, Secretary of Iran’s “Expediency Council,” was quoted by Iran’s Fars news agency responding to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s words at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

During the conference, Netanyahu had brandished a piece of the Iranian drone which violated Israeli airspace earlier this month, and warned Iran not to “test Israel’s resolve.”

"The Iranian regime is hurting its own people. Iran is not Nazi Germany and there are many differences between the regimes, but there are also many similar points: Iran has repeatedly said it wants to destroy Israel and is threatening the world with violence. Iran has to decide whether it is a country or a problem. They chose to be a problem that also threatens you. As far as I'm concerned, Iran is the greatest threat to the entire world, not just to Israel," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu declared that Israel would take action against Iran if it crossed Israel's "red lines." "We said we have red lines, we are preventing Iran from establishing itself in Syria, but Iran is trying to cross these red lines, and last week they sent a drone to Israel, which we downed. We will not allow Iran to establish a force on our border. We will attack not only Iran's proxies, but also the country itself."

Rezayee said, "About Netanyahu's unwise words, I should say that if they carry out the slightest unwise move against Iran, we will level Tel Aviv to the ground and will not give any opportunity to Netanyahu to flee."

"The US and Israeli leaders don’t know Iran and don’t understand the power of resistance and therefore, they continuously face defeat,” he added.