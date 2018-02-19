'Israel-US relations are flourishing'

Speaking at Arutz Sheva’s conference in Jerusalem, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that the current period is a “flourishing” one for Israel-US relations.

“In Israel we try to maintain a bipartisan strategy and work with any administration that the American people choose, but [that being said] there is very good cooperation with the current administration.”

Regarding how she sees Israel’s relationship with the US affecting negotiations with the PA, she said that “There is no partner, there are no negotiations. We think that the gap between the Israelis and Palestinians is far to great to be bridged, and if the Prime Minister decides to have negotiations, I don’t think there will be any outcome.”

“I think we need to convince the US administration to invest in the Palestinian economy, to try to build businesses, factories, to invest in infrastructure.”

Regarding efforts of the Justice Ministry to advance sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, Shaked said that “For every law the government supports, we are making efforts to implement it in Judea and Samaria [as well], in order to normalize life there. In addition, we are developing judicial tools that will enable [official recognition of] settlements and buildings in Judea and Samaria, something which the government has neglected for a long time, and when I entered office, I established a team to find judicial solutions to problems that we have there.”