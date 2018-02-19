'Shilo wasn't supposed to be at accident scene'

Staff Sergeant Shilo Siman Tov, 23, from Tzufim in Shomron, died of his wounds this evening after being seriously injured in an accident on Highway 6 last week. Neria Abudraham, his cousin reveals tonight that according to prior plans, Shilo was not even supposed to be present at the accident scene.

"Shilo wasn't supposed to be there at all; he got home leave but decided to give it to a friend," said Abudraham.

He added, "He was happy to be alive, he loved to help and volunteered a lot in organizations such as Ilan, Simcha LeYeled and others."

Yehuda Berkiah, Shilo's neighborhood friend, said: "He was always smiling, he loved to volunteer. Really righteous. Everyone loved him and knew him. He was an athlete and played in the Samaria Leagues. This is a serious loss to the village."

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said "First Sergeant Shilo Siman Tov was among the best of Shomron's youth; he was all about volunteering and giving to the community. He was beloved in Yishuv Tzufim and among his many friends from Shomron and beyond.

"He served in the Shomron sector with honors and was an exemplary figure to his unit comrades as well as to his community friends. Tzufim and the entire Shomron community mourn Shilo's tragic death. In these difficult moments, we embrace the dear family, one of the first families in Tzufim. We will stand by them at these moments and strengthen them," Dagan added.

Siman Tov left behind his parents, Aviva and Uzi, and five brothers.

In an accident last Tuesday between a truck and three military vehicles on Route 6 southward, two soldiers were killed near the Nitzanei Oz interchange. Ten more soldiers were wounded, one of them, Siman Tov, who was seriously injured and died today, and nine others sustained moderate to serious injuries.

The commander of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strik, announced that he has established a team of experts headed by Colonel Yair Natans, commander of the Kidon formation, to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

At the same time, an investigation into the accident was opened by military police.