Major General Mordechai threatens Hamas

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, posted a video in Arabic today in Almonsk, the Arabic COGAT Facebook page, calling on Gaza residents to stop the violent disturbances on the Gaza border.

Mordechai sent a threatening message to Hamas, stressing that "as of today, the IDF will take more severe measures against the rioters on the Gaza border. You should stop this now; go and demonstrate against Hamas in Gaza."

צילום: דובר צה"ל Yoav Mordechai

In the past few months, some 15 Arab rioters were killed and more than 400 injured in the dangerous Gaza riots. "We know the violent border confrontations serve as cover for terrorist activity, as occurred last Saturday. We will not allow this to happen," added Major General Mordechai, referring to the roadside bomb placed during the Friday demonstrations that exploded on Saturday, injuring four IDF soldiers.

He explained to Gaza residents that Hamas was taking cynical advantage of them for its own purposes. "The violent border confrontations endanger those who participate in them. You must know that the Hamas terrorist organization exploits you for its own interests - senior Hamas officials simply send you to do the work for them at the risk of your life. You won't see the children of the Hamas leadership even approaching the border."

Finally, Maj. Gen. Mordechai appealed directly to Hamas leaders and warned them, "People who live in glass houses should not throw stones."