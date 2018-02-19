Vice President Mike Pence confirmed as AIPAC conference speaker

Vice President Mike Pence has been confirmed as keynote speaker for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual policy conference.

Vice President Mike Pence has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual policy conference.

Pence’s participation was confirmed on Monday.

Last week, AIPAC announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would speak in person at the March 4-6 policy conference in Washington. Also scheduled to speak is Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Pence is the highest ranking Trump administration official to address the conference, which he also addressed last year.

Pence visited Israel in January as part of a five-day visit to the region that included stops in Egypt and Jordan. He spoke in Israel’s Knesset and visited the Western Wall.