Zionist Union chief says time has come to stop 'glorifying the settlements', vows to reboot negotiations with PA.

Zionist Union chief Avi Gabbay called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to resign, saying Monday that his government suffered from a “culture of corruption”.

Speaking at the 42nd annual Conference of Presidents Leadership Mission to Israel at the Inbal Hotel in Jerusalem, Gabbay praised Netanyahu’s past accomplishments, but said that after nine years at the helm, it was time for him to leave office.

“It pains me to say, but today we have a government with a culture of corruption. It starts at the top, and it continues down to the ministers and mayors. There’s an entire government culture of corruption. It starts at the top.”

“This is why I have called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to step down immediately. He has done some good things for our country, but nine years later, it is time for change. We cannot have a just and fair economy when it is led by a culture of corruption. We are better than that.”

Last week, police announced that they would recommend the Prime Minister be indicted on corruption charges in relation to separate investigations, the “Case 1000” and “Case 2000”. Attorney General Mandelblit is expected to make a decision on the recommendation in the next few weeks.

Gabbay also vowed to reboot negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.

To that end, Gabbay promised to restrict the expansion of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, adding that Israel should stop “glorifying” ‘hilltop settlements’.

"Israel needs peace. We pray for peace - not arrangements. We pray for peace, this is the Jewish culture, and we should do whatever we can to be there."

"There are steps we can take to rebuild confidence, steps that are in Israel's interests. Let me give you an example: When I'm Prime Minister, we will stop building these caravans on hilltops and glorifying such settlements, because they do not provide any security value to Israel."

"There is much that we can do, and I believe that a new leadership can help reignite the peace negotiation."