'Cancel meeting on IDF efforts to integrate LGBT community'

The Liba Yehudit Center's Oren Heonig and Ariel Popovich on Monday sent a letter to Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Avi Dichter demanding the cancellation of a meeting focusing on "IDF activities for the integration of the LGBT community."

In their letter, the two explained how the progression of public discourse on the subject of the IDF as an agent of societal change, and noted that Tuesday's discussion is part of that trend.

"In our understanding, turning the LGBT 'community' into something which is self-understood and a normal family structure is a statement which is sharply criticized and argued amongst Israeli citizens," they wrote.

"Scheduling a committee discussion on this topic, and accepting it as obvious that the IDF's job is to integrate the LGBT 'community,' as well as using the IDF as an agent of societal change in order to promote controversial social agendas, is something which is inappropriate and which should not be done.

"Specifically now, when things are heating up in Israel's north and south, it is sad to see the IDF and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee are busy promoting problematic social agendas instead of ensuring the operational readiness of our soldiers."

