Poland demands explanation following embassy vandalism

Polish Foreign Ministry demands explanation for vandalism of its embassy in Tel Aviv.

Graffiti at the entrance to the Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv

Poland's Foreign Ministry has demanded Israel explain an incident this past weekend in which anti-Polish slogans and swastikas were scrawled on the entrance to the Polish embassy in Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, unknown vandals scrawled Nazi messages and swastikas on a notice board and the entry gate of Poland's Embassy, located on Tel Aviv's Soutine Street.

Israel Police opened an investigation, and began collecting testimony from witnesses, in an attempt to locate the perpetrators.

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed the Holocaust had involved "Jewish perpetrators" as well as Polish.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "The Polish Prime Minister's words here in Munich are outrageous. There's a huge problem of a lack of understanding of history, and a lack of sensitivity to our nation's tragedy."

On Sunday, the Polish government claimed that the comment regarding "Jewish perpetrators" in the Holocaust was "a sincere call for open discussion of crimes committed against Jews during the Holocaust, regardless of the nationality of those involved in each crime."