Canadian delegation to meet with Palestinian Authority officials

Canadian MPs, journalists, and Senate members to meet Palestinian Authority officials and businessmen, as well as Arab MKs, report says.

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) diplomatic representatives in Ottawa, Canada, held over the weekend a ceremony honoring Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group Head Marwan Tabbara.

Tabbara serves as a Member of Parliament for Canada's Liberal party.

Wafa, a PA news outlet, reported that the ceremony was held in PA representative Nabil Maarouf's office. They also reported that representatives of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group are planning a trip to Judea and Samaria between March 30 and April 6 of this year.

The delegation will include twenty-two Canadian MPs, Senate members, and journalists, and will visit PA-controlled cities, officials, businessmen, and "human rights" activists.

In addition, the delegation is scheduled to meet Joint Arab List MKs, and Israeli "human rights" activists.

Maarouf will also meet Jagmeet Singh, who leads Canada's New Democratic Party and who supports a two-state solution and opposes US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.