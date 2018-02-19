Pipe bomb found in Arab town

On Sunday night, IDF forces searching the Palestinian Authority-controlled Beit Lehem (Bethlehem) area for weapons located a pipe bomb.

The pipe bomb has been transferred to the authorities.

Separately, the IDF arrested in Judea and Samaria sixteen individuals suspected of involvement in terror activities.

All of them were taken for questioning.

In addition, three teens ages 16 and 17 were arrested Sunday night on suspicion of throwing rocks at a bus in the northern city of Migdal Haemek.

All three will be brought Monday to Nazareth's Magistrates Court, where police will request to extend their arrest.

Israeli security forces regularly arrest suspected terrorists and confiscate illegal weapons. According to a recent IDF report, 3,617 terrorists were arrested in 2017, compared to 3,143 terrorists who were arrested in 2016. At the same time, there were only 99 terror attacks in Judea and Samaria in 2017, while there were 269 such attacks in 2016.