66 presumed dead in Iranian plane crash

An Iranian passenger plane crashed on Sunday in central Iran while en route from Tehran to the city of Yasuk in southwestern Iran, apparently killing all 66 on board.

According to the Iranian ISNA new agency, the plane, operated by Iranian carrier Aseman Airlines, crashed in the mountainous Zagros region near the town of Semirom after taking off from Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered his condolences over the 66 people apparently killed in the plane crash, moments after he launched a blistering attack on Tehran's government.

"I take this opportunity to send condolences to the families of the 66 civilians that lost their lives in the plane accident today," Netanyahu said at the Munich Security Conference.

"We have no quarrel with the people of Iran, only with the regime that torments them," he added.

Earlier in his fiery speech, the premier warned Tehran not to "test Israel's resolve" as tensions between the two countries have reached fresh heights over Iran's activities in Syria.

AFP contributed to this report.