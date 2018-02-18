'The incident in the South is not over yet'

Defense Minister says Israel doesn't want escalation in Gaza, but vows to kill terrorists responsible for explosion that wounded 4 soldiers.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday that Israel does not want to escalate tensions with Gaza, but vowed to eliminate the terrorists responsible for Saturday's explosion on the Gaza border that wounded four soldiers.

"I hope we aren't witnessing an escalation, but this incident is not over, as the terrorists still have not been liquidated," Liberman said in an interview with Army Radio.

"You need to understand, we are carrying out activities 24/7 against the terrorists from Hamas and Hezbollah," added Liberman. "They are trying to split us from within and deter us from operating."

"In spite of everything, we will continue operating both in the North and the South."

Liberman's comments come after Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a booby-trapped flagpole that injured four Golani soldiers on Saturday. In total, 18 terrorist targets belonging to Hamas have been attacked by Israel since Saturday evening.

"The IDF views with great severity the attempt of the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out seemingly spontaneous demonstrations intended to turn the border fence area into a confrontation zone and carry out acts of terror that will destabilize Gaza,” the IDF said in a statement.