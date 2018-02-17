Bennett: Israel stands in grief with Florida and all of America

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) on Friday sent a condolence letter to the Jewish community in Parkland, Florida, which lost five members in the horrific school shooting during which 17 people were murdered.

“I was saddened and shocked to hear of the tragic attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Bennett wrote.

“Israel's prayers are with the victims and their families, as we stand in grief with the State of Florida and all of America.

“I would also like to convey my sincere condolences to the Guttenberg, Alhadeff, Schachter, Pollack and Beigel families, and to the entire community.” He ended his letter with the traditional Jewish blessing to those in mourning: “May the heavens send you comfort.”

The FBI acknowledged on Friday it received a tip last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a “desire to kill” and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate.

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, told interrogating officers that he ”began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds” on Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz also told officers he ”brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”