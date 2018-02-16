Netanyahu to meet Trump at the White House

Prime Minister Netanyahu will visit the White House on March 5, says senior U.S. administration official.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on March 5, a senior U.S. administration official told AFP on Friday.

“The President has a tremendous relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu and looks forward to meeting with him,” said a White House official quoted by JTA.

The meeting will take place while Netanyahu is in Washington to address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference.

AIPAC earlier in the day announced that Netanyahu would speak at its annual March 4-6 policy conference in Washington. Also speaking is Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Netanyahu and President Donald Trump had previously met in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During that meeting, Trump promised Netanyahu that the U.S. Embassy would move to Jerusalem and threatened to cut off all aid to the Palestinian Authority unless they agree to negotiations with Israel.

Netanyahu’s March 5 visit comes after what appeared to be a misunderstanding earlier this week, which began when Netanyahu said his government is discussing with the Trump administration a bill which would extend Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

The White House later denied claims that the Trump administration is holding talks with Israeli senior officials regarding the “Sovereignty Law”.

Josh Raffel, a spokesman associated with President Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, said, "Reports that the United States discussed with Israel an annexation plan for the West Bank are false.”

