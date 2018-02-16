Pedestrian hit and killed in Hadera accident

Woman hit and killed by truck in coastal town of Hadera.

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being hit by a truck in the coastal town of Hadera.

The fatal incident occurred on Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera when a woman roughly 50 years of age was hit by an oncoming truck.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the woman. Eventually, however, medical teams working at the scene were forced to declare the woman dead.

Senior MDA paramedic Shai Kelli said the victim of the accident had suffered serious head injuries.

“When we got there we say a woman about 50 years of age with serious head injuries lying unconscious on the road next to a truck,” said Kelli.

“She had no vital signs, and after a short time we were forced to declare her death.”