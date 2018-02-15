PM confident that police recommendation to indict him on corruption charges will lead nowhere. 'The truth will win the day.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed optimism Thursday evening as he prepared to leave for the 2018 Munich Security Conference, claiming that the police department’s decision to recommend that charges be filed against him in two corruption investigations would lead nowhere.

“My wife and I are thrilled – there’s no other word for it – by the support, the sympathy, and the warmth that so many Israeli citizens have shown us,” since the police announcement Tuesday night.

“I will continue to serve them [the Israeli people] and our state responsibly and with determination and from a deep sense of security, because I’m certain that in the end, the truth will win.”

Netanyahu has been emphatic that he will not step down over the police recommendation to indict him, vowing that his government will serve out its full term, set to end in November 2019.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to Israel Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, investigators announced that they believed sufficient evidence had been collected to merit indictments against the Prime Minister in two separate corruption cases, popularly known as “Case 1000” and “Case 2000”.

"Upon conclusion of the investigation, Case 1000, [Israel] Police have concluded that there is sufficient evidence against the PM on suspicions for the offense of accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust regarding his connection with businessman Arnon Milchan, and fraud and breach of trust In connection with the Australian businessman James Packer," police said in a statement Tuesday.

"In connection with Milchan, the police [department's] position is that sufficient evidence has been established on the suspicions of bribery."

"Upon conclusion of the investigation Case 2000, [Israel] Police have concluded that there is sufficient evidence against the PM in this case for the offense of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Against the publisher of Yedioth Ahronot, Mr. Arnon (Noni) Mozes, the Police have concluded that there is sufficient evidence that suspicions of bribery were committed."