'I bought bottles of juice, offered them to cheer them up; there was hysteria, since the 9/11 attacks, we haven't seen anything like this.'

Florida is still trying to cope with the scale of the disaster after a former student at a local school shot dead 17 people at the school and wounded dozens more. Mako's Morning News spoke with Joe Zvuloni, an Israeli who arrived at the scene a few minutes after the shooting. "I wanted to give a little help to the search and rescue teams," Joe explained what brought him to the scene and what he saw there:

"Since the events of September 11, I have not seen so many emergency forces. There was hysteria, masses of anxious parents looking for their children."

Joe said that as a member of the community he felt compelled to do something and not just watch what was happening. "I bought dozens of bottles of juice and gave them to parents and students. I wanted to give them some Israeli love, embrace, and support ... What I saw was simply shocking, children crying and trembling with fear, looking for their parents. This is the biggest school in the area and therefore there were also many people involved."

The program also spoke with Rabbi Daniel from the local Jewish community. "I spoke with the sheriff and at the moment, what is known is that there are no casualties from the Jewish community, but there are a number of wounded and missing." However, subsequent reports contradicted this assessment.