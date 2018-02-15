New miniseries about murdered AMIA prosecutor Alberto Nisman

Netflix begins production of miniseries about the late investigator into the deadly 1994 bombing at an Argentina Jewish center.

Netflix began production in Buenos Aires of a miniseries about the late AMIA Jewish center bombing prosecutor Alberto Nisman.

The British director Justin Webster will prepare four to six episodes about the life and shooting death of Nisman, who investigated the 1994 attack on the Buenos Aires center that killed 85 and wounded 300. Two months ago, the case was officially classified as a murder by an Argentine judge.

The online streaming platform is creating the miniseries in association with JWP, a Catalonian company specializing in crafting narrative documentaries and series.

JWP producers want to interview Nisman’s relatives and those who were at the scene when Nisman’s dead body was found in his apartment on Jan. 18, 2015. They include former Argentine National Security Secretary Sergio Berni; prosecutor Viviana Fein, who investigated the case in the initial stage; and Nisman’s security guards.

Nisman’s daughters, Lara and Kala, have already been interviewed, according to the Spanish-language showbiz news website Exitoina.

Nisman had accused Iran of sponsoring the AMIA attack and declared unconstitutional his country’s memorandum of understanding with Iran to hold a joint investigation. His body was found hours before he was to present evidence to Argentine lawmakers that President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner covered up Iran’s role in the attack.

The Netflix miniseries could connect a global audience to the case, but isn’t the first audio-visual project about the issue. Four years ago, award-winning Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai began preparing a film. In 2015, a Jewish producer making another movie, “The Prosecutor,” said he was threatened.