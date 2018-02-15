Jewish students among Florida dead

Victims of the Florida school shooting included Jewish students as well, reports said.

Rabbi Bradd Boxman of Kol Tikvah, a Reform congregation in the town inland from Boca Raton, said he knew of at least four Jewish high school students among the wounded, including three from his congregation. They were in area hospitals and had undergone surgery.

Local 10 News, an ABC affiliate, named one of the dead students as Jaime Guttenberg, who was Jewish.

“A huge number went to that school,” Bosman said of his congregants.

Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan of the nearby Temple Beth Chai spent the evening at the local Marriott Hotel, where parents had gathered to reunite with their children who were present at the school during the shooting, counseling parents whose children are still missing. One child from Kaplan’s congregation is among the dead, and another is missing.

“It’s chaos here and devastation,” Kaplan told JTA, on his way to console the bereaved parents in his congregation. “Everyone is just waiting and praying. No words can describe what happened here.”

Noa Golan, a student at the school, told Reshet Bet this morning, "We came out to the lawn because we thought it was an exercise, but then we heard shooting and our teacher told us to run. We were the farthest away, so we were the only ones who could run away, but the rest of the students hid in the classrooms, in closets or near the windows. They wanted us to run to some store, but I live close to the school so I ran home."

"I know some of the students that were wounded. I didn't know the murderer so well, but I have spoken to him several times because he worked in a store near my house. He seemed strange, and now I know why," Golan added.

Seventeen people were killed and sixteen injured when former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz, 19, may have been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past. His math teacher, Jim Gard, said, "We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him. There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus."

However, according to The Miami Herald, School Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters, "We received no warnings. Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn't have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was taken into custody "without incident" and was "not a current student" at the school.