Israel blamed for 'catastrophe' in Gaza

Following meeting at UN Security Council, Bolivia’s UN Ambassador says Israel bears the primary responsibility for situation in Gaza.

Bolivia’s UN Ambassador, Sacha Llorentty Soliz, on Wednesday accused Israel of bearing the primary responsibility for what he called "the catastrophic situation in Gaza", The Associated Press reports.

Llorentty Soliz’s comment came after the UN’s Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, briefed the Security Council behind closed doors at the request of Kuwait and Bolivia on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Llorentty Soliz said following the meeting that Mladenov had told the Council that drinking water is short, hospitals have been closed and "doctors stopped doing surgeries." Mladenov also cited Gaza's 47 per cent unemployment rate, rising to 60 per cent for young people, he said.

The Bolivian envoy further said that Mladenov highlighted that the situation in Gaza has been worsened by the U.S. suspension of millions of dollars in funding for the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, UNRWA.

Llorentty Soliz added he told the council the primary responsibility for "the catastrophic situation in Gaza" rests with Israel, according to AP.

Despite the accusations, Israel continues to regularly allow humanitarian aid and construction materials into Gaza, even though its terrorist rulers continue to attack southern Israel with rockets and openly threaten to destroy the Jewish state.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers use the money and materials they receive to build terrorist tunnels that infiltrate into Israel – a fact which was pointed out two weeks ago by Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations.

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, told AP on Wednesday that the responsibility for the situation in Gaza lies with Hamas.

Hamas "has been holding the people of Gaza hostage in pursuit of its own nefarious goals, ignoring their most basic needs. Hundreds of millions of dollars in international aid that should go directly towards humanitarian purposes have been misappropriated towards terror," Danon said.

"Instead of coming to the Security Council with the intent to incite against Israel, [Palestinian Authority] chairman Abbas should instead focus on disarming Hamas and putting an end to its regime of terror," he added.

Abbas is due to speak at the Security Council on February 20, where he is expected to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem.