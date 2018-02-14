Survivors of Brooklyn house fire released from hospital

Surviving members of Azan family released from hospital, after 4 other members tragically killed in fire.

The surviving members of a Brooklyn family whose house burned down in a fire started by a Hanukkah menorah were released from the hospital.

Yossi Azan and two of his children — daughter Shalit, 16, and son Daniel, 15 — were released from a local hospital this week, the Yeshiva World News reported.

His wife, Aliza, and three other children — sons Moshe, 11 and Yitzah, 7, and a daughter, Henrietta, 3 — were killed in the blaze early on the morning of Dec. 18, 2017. Two younger boys, a son currently living with a grandfather in Israel and a cousin, escaped with minor injuries.

It is not known when the three family members who were released from the hospital will visit the graves of those who perished. They are buried in the Israeli city of Holon.

Yossi Azan is credited with saving the injured children and reportedly attempted more than once to run into the burning home to save the rest of his family.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $684,000 of a $750,000 goal to help the family, which lost everything in the fire. The funds will be used for medical expenses that will not be covered by insurance, including plastic surgery.