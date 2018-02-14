One dead in shooting at Florida high school

One dead and at least 20 injured in 'mass casualty incident' at high school in southeastern Florida.

One person was killed and at least 20 people were injured Wednesday following a shooting at a high school in Broward County in southeastern Florida.

A local fire department told CBS Miami that at least 20 people were injured in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in what the department called a "mass casualty incident."

A person of interest is in custody, according to reports.

According to CBS Miami, a number of people could be seen being loaded into an ambulance of stretchers, as SWAT teams entered the high school premises with dogs.

Police have instructed teachers and students to remain barricaded inside the school until police could reach them.

President Trump was briefed on the situation and tweeted, "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

This a developing story.