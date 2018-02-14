Poll: Likud stronger after police recommendations

New poll finds Likud up from previous poll. 45% of respondents say Netanyahu should resign.

A poll published Wednesday by Hadashot 2 conducted by the Midgam research institute, following the publication of police recommendations in cases involving corruption allegations against Prime Minister Netanyahu, indicated that if elections were held today, Likud would win 26 seats - one seat more than the party garnered in the previous poll.

According to the poll, Yesh Atid would receive 22 seats, the Zionist Union 15, the Joint List 12, and the Jewish Home 11 seats.



The data also showed that Kulanu would win 9 seats, Meretz 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beytenu 6 and Shas 5.

Asked whether the Prime Minister should resign following the publication of the recommendations, 45% of respondents said he should resign and 40% thought that he should remain in office.



Asked whether they believed Netanyahu’s version of events or those of Yair Lapid, who was revealed to be a central witness in the investigations against Netanyahu, 35% of respondents said they believed Lapid, and 30% believed Netanyahu.

An additional poll conducted by the Shiluv institute and published by Kan 11 found that 51% of respondents believe the police version of events, while 22% believe the Prime Minister.

52% of respondents said that the attack by Likud officials on police doesn’t affect their relationship to the party, while 42% said that it does.