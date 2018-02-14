Shaked: 'Media does superficial work'

'We must stop holding trials on social networks and media. A person, even if a suspect and even if accused, is presumed innocent.'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke at today's Local Government Conference about the police recommendation to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in what are known as the "Case 1000" and "Case 2000" investigations, involving allegations of gifts from wealthy businessmen and collusion with a newspaper publisher.

Shaked said that "we must stop holding trials on social networks and in the media. A person, even if a suspect and even if accused, has the presumption of innocence. This is one of the basic rights in a democracy.

"The media works on a superficial level in trying to portray legitimate decisions of ministers as criminal and irrelevant. Everyone has the right to a presumption of innocence. Flash trials in the media are a fad from which we must be weaned," stressed Shaked.

She mentioned that "the police can not recommend prosecution, it is only an investigative body. The only person who decides is the Attorney General. I work with [Attorney General] Mandelblit every day. Be calm, he'll make the decision."

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beyteinu) also referred at the same conference to the police recommendations in the Netanyahu cases and made it clear that the Prime Minister may continue serving in his position as long as he is not convicted in court.

"Without a doubt, the Prime Minister can continue to serve, and if the Prime Minister is ousted then it's a governmental coup. I know one foreign minister who was forced to resign after an indictment was filed. He went to court, was acquitted, and returned. With a prime minister this doesn't exist, he does not have to resign. That is the essential difference," Liberman said.

Defense Minister Liberman emphasized at the conference that "as long as the Prime Minister isn't convicted, he can continue to serve with no problem."