Beginning in the spring, Israel Railways will expand the hours of its southern lines to include night trips.

Currently, train service begins at 6:00a.m. and ends at 12:00a.m. The additional hours would ensure that trains run 24 hours a day.

The new train lines will run hourly between Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva, and will stop at Tel Aviv Hahagana, Tel Aviv Savidor-Center, Tel Aviv Hashalom, Bat Yam Yoseftal, Rishon Lezion's Moshe Dayan Station, Yavneh West, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot, Ofakim, Be'er Sheva North - University, and Be'er Sheva - Center.

In addition, residents and tourists of Israel's south will be able to use the train to reach Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, as well as Israel's north, by switching at Tel Aviv's Savidor-Center station to one of the night trains running from Ben Gurion Airport to Nahariya.

The southern line is considered to be one of the most successful and growing train lines in Israel, with approximately 420,650 passengers traveling each day.

The night lines are expected to raise the number of passengers by dozens of thousands per month.

"Israel Railways is growing quickly," an Israel Railways statement said. "In addition to opening new lines and new stations, we are always working to improve the service offered by existing lines.... We decided to extend the service in the area so that it will run 24 hours a day."