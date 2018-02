A modern-day map for the End of Days A revolutionary and eye opening address about the connection between the past and today. Contact Editor The Land Of Israel Network,

Thinkstock Bible (illustrative) Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel delivers a revolutionary and eye opening address to the Bnei Machshava Tova Chaburah, Ari & Jeremy’s learning group led by Rabbi Shlomo Katz, preparing for Purim. Tune in to discover the keys to unlock one of the most overlooked books in Tanach and reveal the inspiration and guidance in the words of prophets for our generation, the generation of Mashiach (the Messiah).













