Decade after the slaughter: 'Alongside sorrow - full of life'

Dvora Giladi, sister of Yonatan Eldar murdered in attack at Mercaz Harav, tells of sense of loss that does not let up even after ten years.

Dvora Giladi spoke to Arutz Sheva about her feelings ten years after losing her brother, Yonatan Eldar hy"d, in the terror attack at Mercaz Harav yeshiva. As they were learning, a terrorist working at the yeshiva posed as a delivery man and fired at them with a machine gun.

"Alongside sorrow, we are full of life," says the bereaved sister and tells about the many grandchildren and the family celebrations.

Dvora criticized the State's conduct against terrorism. "It is a morally impossible situation that there's a way to prevent the next attack, but it's not applied. Senior security officials told us that there is no doubt that if an Israeli terrorist family knew that if he commits, the family would be deported to Gaza, there's a good chance this wouldn't have happened. I can't bring back my brother anymore, but the feeling that the next attacks could have been prevented never leaves me."

Flash 90 Memorial service at Merkaz HaRav

While the lives of the injured, the trauma victims, and the bereaved families do not return to normal, the terrorist families continue their routine: "The terrorist's family doesn't live much differently than they did 10 years ago. They live in a beautiful villa in Jabel Mukaber. They make a good living and are comfortable."

At the end of the conversation, she calls on anyone who can help fix government policy to intensify punishments and increase deterrence to act with all his might in order to prevent the next attack.

The eight Jewish martyr students who were slaughtered at the Merkaz HaRav Kook Yeshiva are:

Doron Mehereta, 26, of Ashdod

Ro'i Aharon Rote, 18, of Elkanah in Samaria (Shomron)

Yonadav Haim Hirschfeld, 19, of Kokhav HaShachar (Shomron)

Yochai Lipshitz, 18, of the Old City of Jerusalem

Yonatan Yitzchak Eldar, 16, of Shilo (Shomron)

Neriah Cohen, 15, of Jerusalem

Segev Pniel Avichayil, 15, of N'vei Daniel in Gush Etzion

Avraham David Moses, 16, of Efrat, Gush Etzion