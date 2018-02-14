Justice Minister: We will work with Likud to apply sovereignty

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Monday told Arutz Sheva that "most of the government's ministers" are in favor of applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

At the beginning of the interview, Shaked said she has "no clue" what Labor leader Avi Gabbay wants, or what he's talking about."

"I think that first of all, Avi Gabbay needs to decide who and what he is," she said. "You need to understand, he leads a leftist party, a party which wants to hand Judea and Samaria over to the Palestinian Authority. The one who needs to do some soul-searching is Gabby, first of all."

On Sunday, Gabbay said that "in the past few years, every time Israeli society is divided on something, there are Religious Zionist rabbis around, and their presence stands out."

He also claimed that "when public figures from 'the right political stance' are suspected of committing serious crimes....[Religious Zionists] don't say anything."

Shaked also spoke about the reports of tension between Israel and the US over the push to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

"I think that we, the Jewish Home party, need to continue leading this process together with the Likud," she said. "This isn't something that will happen in a single day, even if former Prime Minister Menachem Begin annexed the Golan Heights in one day. There needs to be a process, and people need to be ready for it. I think that the very fact that we saw the Ministerial Committee for Legislation discuss this law, and the fact that there was support from the Jewish Home and some Likud MKs, is very significant."

Does Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu really want sovereignty?

"I'm not an expert on analyzing Netanyahu-related issues, but I can tell you that we want it, and most of the government's ministers want it."

Regarding the planned destruction of fifteen homes in the Samaria neighborhood of Netiv Ha'avot, Shaked said she "really hopes to prevent the evacuation of seven of the homes, and a new neighborhood will be build near the existing neighborhood."

"At the end of the day....we will build either a new neighborhood or a new town. They are destroying a few of our homes, but we will build ten times more, and that's what's important."

Shaked also noted that "there is a significant change" in the way legal issues have been handled since she became Justice Minister in 2015.

"You can see that since I took office, we haven't had a single new ruling from the Supreme Court. Even the ruling on Netiv Ha'avot is not new, it's been going on for many years. Many years ago, the State gave bad answers, promising to destroy [the homes], so the Supreme Court said, 'You promised to destroy it, so destroy it.'

"Under my watch, these kinds of things don't happen, and there is a very serious, significant change."

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after an unclaimed narrow strip of land not classified as government land was found to run through it.

In November, Israel Police destroyed a carpentry shop in Netiv Ha'avot which contained a small part of that land. Another sixteen buildings are slated for demolition in March for the same reason. The Court would not accept payment although except for that strip, the land is not privately owned.

In September, the State informed the Supreme Court that it supported the petition of the residents of six houses slated for demolition to have only the small sections of their homes which were built on privately owned land demolished. However, in October, the Supreme Court rejected the residents' request and ordered the homes destroyed completely.