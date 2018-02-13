Surprise guest at Gush Katif expellees conference

Opposition Chairman Herzog: 'I hope we will always know how to overcome challenges together and in unity.'

Opposition Chairman MK Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) participated in a conference marking 13 years since the uprooting of Gush Katif's Jewish communities.

"I'm here despite the differences of opinion in order to tell you 'well done, keep it up'." said Herzog.

"I thank the Knesset Speaker for initiating this event, and I came in order to present the following message: The people of Israel love each other and are responsible for each other. We'll overcome all the challenges, together and in unity.

"Anyone who thinks of making an unilateral move should learn from the disengagement plan that had positive effects, but also very negative ones," Herzog stressed. "Despite the differences of opinion, all the evacuees should be saluted because they underwent a difficult experience and were the subjects of drawing lessons."

Approximately 350 family farms and agricultural enterprises, producing $120 million in flowers and produce, were based in the Katif Bloc of Jewish towns in Gaza. Almost 70% of Israel’s organic produce originated in Gaza, as did nearly 15% of its agricultural exports, 90% of bug-free leafy vegetables, 45% of tomato exports, 95% of cherry tomato exports, and 60% of herb exports. Some 60% of Israel's geranium exports came solely from one community, Ganei Tal.

The farms employed 5,000 Jews and 5,000 Gazan Arabs. Total annual revenues were $60-70 million.